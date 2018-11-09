Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola died shortly after being taken to hospital

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a boy who was stabbed to death outside a Tube station.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, died in hospital after being fatally injured near Clapham South station on 2 November.

Treynae Campbell, 18, of Sydenham, was charged with Malcolm's murder and is due to appear in court later.

It comes after another 17-year-old boy was charged with the killing on Wednesday.

Malcolm, a student at a college in Clapham, was the second teenager stabbed to death in south London in the same 24-hour period.

Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after in a stabbing in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham.

Since then, three other young people have been killed in suspected stabbings in south London.