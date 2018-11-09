A 57-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

The man was arrested at a north London address on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

The woman was held at the same property on suspicion of possessing money or property for the purposes of terrorism.

Scotland Yard said they were both taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

Searches are being carried out at the north London address along with another in Luton.