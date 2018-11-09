London

Baby born on London-bound high-speed train

  • 9 November 2018
first Hitachi Class 395 Javelin high speed train Image copyright PA
Image caption The baby boy was born on a Southeastern service to Stratford International in London

A baby has been born on a train after his mother went into labour while on board.

Paramedics were called to the service to London's Stratford International to help the woman give birth shortly after 20:55 GMT on Thursday.

Services were suspended to allow the ambulance crew access to the train, causing delays on Southeastern rail.

Southeastern said: "Mum and baby were taken to hospital and we send them both our warmest congratulations.

"We were pleased to welcome a new arrival at Stratford International station on Thursday evening, with a baby boy born on board one of our Highspeed trains."

On social media, passengers seemed to forgive the rail operator for the delays.

One person wrote: "I'm on one of the delayed trains and for once I don't care. Congratulations!"

A campaign to get the baby free travel on the train line has gathered support online but Southeastern has yet to comment.

