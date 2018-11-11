Image copyright Tom Bowell Image caption Police have taped off the scene where a woman is being treated

A woman has been badly injured and 16 other people hurt as a double-decker bus collided with two other vehicles and hit a stop at a bus station.

The bus collided with a car, a single-decker bus, then crashed into the bus shelter at West Croydon bus station, in south London, at about 12:20 GMT.

London Ambulance Service said it treated nine people at the scene.

London Fire Brigade said 17 of the 20 people on board the bus at the time had injuries of "varying degrees".

Videos on social media showed dozens of emergency service workers at the scene.

The woman who was seriously hurt was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

London Air Ambulance also attended.

Image copyright iSkills xD

An LFB spokesman said the two people in the car were suffering from shock.

Of the 20 people onboard the bus, 17 were injured to "varying degrees" but all were conscious and breathing, the spokesman added.

Transport for London has been contacted for a comment.