Change Please has dozens of coffee kiosks across the country - but this is the first of its kind on the Tube network

The first coffee shop on the London Underground staffed by formerly homeless people has opened at Clapham Common Tube station.

Homeless men and women are offered training as a barista by charity Change Please and are then paid the London Living Wage.

Change Please founder Jamal Ezell, said "all profits" would go back into helping homelessness.

There are plans for more Tube kiosks to be opened as part of the scheme.

In addition to providing barista training, the charity supports its trainees with accommodation and help with their mental wellbeing.

Change Please has 32 sites across the country, mainly in London but also in Coventry, Cambridge and Manchester.

Mr Ezell said more and more homeless people are seeking refuge on public transport.

"What we try to do is bring people off the buses and into employment and back into society and to use these empty, disused, kiosks," he said.

"All profits go back into lifting people out of homelessness."