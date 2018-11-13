Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez died of multiple stab wounds

A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez was knifed multiple times in Samos Road, Anerley, and died at the scene on 4 November.

Chase Grey, 23, of South Norwood, has been charged with Mr Azeez's murder and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court, police said.

Three other people arrested - two men aged 19 and 21, and a girl, 16 - have been released under investigation.