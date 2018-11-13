London stabbings: Man charged with murder in Anerley
- 13 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was stabbed to death in south-east London.
Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez was knifed multiple times in Samos Road, Anerley, and died at the scene on 4 November.
Chase Grey, 23, of South Norwood, has been charged with Mr Azeez's murder and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court, police said.
Three other people arrested - two men aged 19 and 21, and a girl, 16 - have been released under investigation.