Image copyright Facebook Image caption Devi Unmathallegadoo died in hospital on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman who was reportedly shot through the stomach with a crossbow.

Devi Unmathallegadoo, 35, was eight months pregnant but her baby survived after an emergency Caesarean section, the Evening Standard reported.

The baby is in a "stable condition" after the attack in Ilford, east London, on Monday.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, is to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Mrs Unmathallegadoo's husband Imtiaz Muhammad said his wife was killed in front of her five other children in the family home in Applegarth Drive.

In tribute to her he told the Evening Standard: "She was a wonderful mother and wife. We were together seven years. I am heartbroken we were inseparable."