London

Car used in 'smash and grab' raid at Oxford Street Selfridges

  • 13 November 2018
Car outside Selfridges Image copyright @BeckyLauder
Image caption The car was driven through the doors of Selfridges shortly before 04:15 GMT

Armed raiders smashed through the doors of Selfridges in central London with a car before stealing designer handbags.

The four men threatened a security guard with a knife, and drove at a second guard in another vehicle as they fled the scene.

Nobody was injured in the raid at the luxury Oxford Street department store.

After stealing the high value handbags the gang were seen driving away north in a white VW Golf, before heading into Wigmore Street.
Image caption Designer handbags were stolen from the luxury department store

Selfridges said the store is continuing to trade as normal following the raid, which happened shortly before 04:15 GMT.

Det Con Tom Aylward said it had "lasted a matter of minutes".

"I'd like to appeal for those who may have been in the area at the time... to get in touch with police," he said.

No arrests have been made.
Image caption The smashed door has been boarded over and the store remains open

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites