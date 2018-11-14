Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Tanseen Sheikh, 62, was found with multiple injuries at an address on Balham Park Road

A man has been charged with murdering his wife at her south London home.

The body of Tanseen Sheikh, 62, was found with multiple injuries at an address on Balham Park Road, Balham, at about 23:40 GMT on 12 November.

He husband, 66-year-old Nasser Khan, was arrested at the scene. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Mr Khan was charged with murder and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.