Nick Hurd announced as London Minister

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Nick Hurd will take on the role as Minister for London in addition to his responsibilities at the Home Office

Nick Hurd has been appointed Minister for London, replacing Jo Johnson who resigned last week.

Mr Hurd will take on the new role in addition to his responsibilities as Home Office Minister for Police and Fire Services, Downing Street said.

He is MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner in north London, and the son of former Foreign Secretary Lord Hurd.

Mr Johnson stepped down arguing Britain was "on the brink of the greatest crisis" since World War Two.