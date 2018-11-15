Jamel Boyce: Man charged with stabbing of teenager
- 15 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged over a knife attack in south London which left a 17-year-old boy paralysed and blind.
Jamel Boyce went into cardiac arrest after he was attacked in Clapham in October 2016 over a "minor disagreement", police said.
Jordan Haughton, 19, of Worsopp Drive, Clapham, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Haughton is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on 6 December.