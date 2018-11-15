Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jamel Boyce was stabbed on 14 October 2016

A man has been charged over a knife attack in south London which left a 17-year-old boy paralysed and blind.

Jamel Boyce went into cardiac arrest after he was attacked in Clapham in October 2016 over a "minor disagreement", police said.

Jordan Haughton, 19, of Worsopp Drive, Clapham, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Haughton is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on 6 December.