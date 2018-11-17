Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sheiku Adams died after falling from his third floor flat in Camden

A fourth person has been charged with manslaughter after a man died in a fall from a third-floor flat.

Sheiku Adams, 49, was pronounced dead outside Denyer House in Highgate Road, Camden, in London, on 25 October.

Jamie Cohen, 33, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court over his death.

Neil Allen, 25, Nicola Green, 32, and Stephanie Haughton, 34, all from the Wolverhampton area, have also been charged with manslaughter.

The three are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 22 November.