Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found by police who were called to the house in Ethnard Road, Peckham

A 75-year-old woman has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds by police who were called to a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham, at 16:00 GMT on Friday.

Paramedics treated the woman but she was pronounced dead 30 minutes later. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 55-year-old man, who was also at the house, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The Met said the pair were known to each other.

It is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.