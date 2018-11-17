Enfield shooting leaves three men injured
- 17 November 2018
Three men are being treated in hospital after a shooting in north London.
Two of the victims are believed to have suffered gun injuries during the incident in Gordon Road, Enfield.
Police officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 18:00 GMT, where they found four men.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case, the Met Police said. All three men were taken to a north London hospital for treatment.