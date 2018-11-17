Image copyright Google Image caption Two of the men injured in Gordon Road are believed to have gun injuries

Three men are being treated in hospital after a shooting in north London.

Two of the victims are believed to have suffered gun injuries during the incident in Gordon Road, Enfield.

Police officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 18:00 GMT, where they found four men.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, the Met Police said. All three men were taken to a north London hospital for treatment.