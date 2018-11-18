Image copyright PA Image caption The victim was found at a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham

A man has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old woman stabbed to death in south-east London.

The victim was found with multiple wounds in a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham, at 16:00 GMT on Friday.

She was treated by paramedics but died shortly after. Her next of kin have been informed.

Edward Watkins, 55, of Ethnard Road, remains in custody and is due to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court on Monday.