Murder charge after woman, 75, stabbed in Peckham house
- 18 November 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old woman stabbed to death in south-east London.
The victim was found with multiple wounds in a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham, at 16:00 GMT on Friday.
She was treated by paramedics but died shortly after. Her next of kin have been informed.
Edward Watkins, 55, of Ethnard Road, remains in custody and is due to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court on Monday.