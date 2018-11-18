Rocky Djelal: Murder charge over Southwark Park murder
18 November 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of a 38-year-old father who was stabbed to death near a children's playground.
Rocky Djelal was attacked in busy Southwark Park, Rotherhithe, on 31 October.
Stephen O'Rourke, 46, of Grosvenor Park, Southwark, has been charged with murder, while Jason O'Rourke, 34, of Foundry Close, Southwark, was charged with assisting an offender.
Both are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.