London

Rocky Djelal: Murder charge over Southwark Park murder

  • 18 November 2018
Related Topics
Rocky Djelal Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Rocky Djelal was stabbed to death in Southwark Park on 31 October

A man has been charged with the murder of a 38-year-old father who was stabbed to death near a children's playground.

Rocky Djelal was attacked in busy Southwark Park, Rotherhithe, on 31 October.

Stephen O'Rourke, 46, of Grosvenor Park, Southwark, has been charged with murder, while Jason O'Rourke, 34, of Foundry Close, Southwark, was charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites