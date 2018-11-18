Image copyright Google

Four men in their in their 20s have been found with stab wounds in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Fraser Road, Edmonton, at 17:55 GMT.

Police said they were waiting for updates on the condition of the men, who were all taken to hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, two men and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting in Edmonton.

A shotgun was fired twice into a minicab they were sitting in on Gordon Road.

One passenger's injuries were described as "potentially life-changing".