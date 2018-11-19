Camden fire: Man dies in blaze at north London flat
- 19 November 2018
A man has died in a fire at a flat in north London.
The blaze broke out in a second-floor flat on Brassey Road in Camden shortly before 04:00 GMT. About 40 firefighters spent more than two hours tackling it.
The whole of the flat was badly damaged by the blaze, London Fire Brigade said. A man found inside the property died at the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.