Camden fire: Man dies in blaze at north London flat

  • 19 November 2018

A man has died in a fire at a flat in north London.

The blaze broke out in a second-floor flat on Brassey Road in Camden shortly before 04:00 GMT. About 40 firefighters spent more than two hours tackling it.

The whole of the flat was badly damaged by the blaze, London Fire Brigade said. A man found inside the property died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

