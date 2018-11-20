Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man was targeted in two separate shooting and stabbing attacks within 24-hours, the Met Police has said.

Four men in their 20s were found with stab wounds following calls to police about a fight in north London on Sunday evening.

One of the men was also targeted in a shooting under a mile away on Saturday, the Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the BBC.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is in custody at an east London police station.

Two men and a teenage boy were injured when the shotgun was fired twice into a minicab on Gordon Road during Saturday's attack. The two men remain in hospital - one has serious injuries.

Following initial inquiries, officers believe the shooting is linked to an incident on Fraser Road at 17:55 on Sunday, which saw four men in their 20s stabbed while they sat in a car.

A large group of up to 10 men had attacked the occupants of the car.

One is in a serious but stable condition, another had minor injuries and two others have been discharged from hospital.

The Met could not confirm if the man was injured in both attacks but would only say he was targeted in both.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp John Hughes said: "Although none of these stabbings or the shooting resulted in death, they could easily have done so."