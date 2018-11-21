Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Eric Michels was found dead at his home in Chessington

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a business executive by poisoning him with the drug GHB.

Gerald Matovu, 25, is accused of killing 52-year-old Eric Michels, who was found dead at his home in Chessington in London on 17 August.

He allegedly gave Mr Michels a lethal dose of GHB at his home, magistrates were told.

At Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, Mr Matovu was remanded to next appear at the Old Bailey on 23 November.

Mr Michels, who was born in the USA before moving to Britain in the 1980s, worked in human resources for the energy firm SEE.

He was also a part-time actor who made brief appearances in the Bond film Skyfall and the Tom Cruise movie Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gerald Matovu will next appear at the Old Bailey on 23 November

Mr Matovu is also charged with offences relating to three other men allegedly committed over the summer.

Four charges relate to the same alleged victim; administering GHB with intent to injure, assault by penetration using a needle, actual bodily harm, and theft of a mobile phone.

Mr Matovu, of Guildford Street, Southwark, is also accused of stealing another man's iPhone and of using the credit card of a separate individual to buy the drug GBL.

He is further charged with possession of GHB and possession of GHB with intent to supply.