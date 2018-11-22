Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Fire crews have been battling the flames since 03:30 GMT

Eleven buses have caught fire at a bus depot in south-east London.

About 60 firefighters are tackling the blaze on Farnborough Hill, Orpington, having been called at about 03:30 GMT.

People living nearby said they were woken by "explosions". London Fire Brigade said it had received around 40 calls about the blaze, which it described as "very visible".

The brigade has warned people to avoid the area due to the number of fire engines in attendance.