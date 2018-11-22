Image caption Officers were called to a property being refurbished in Harlesden

A man has been arrested after two suspected bombs were found in an empty flat in north-west London.

Two devices were found in a property being refurbished in Craven Park, Harlesden, on Wednesday morning.

Nearby flats were evacuated and roads were closed as specialist officers conducted further searches, but the area has now been deemed safe.

The 48-year-old man has been held on suspicion of an offence contrary to the Explosives Substances Act.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

A counter-terror probe was launched after the devices were found, but Scotland Yard said on Thursday it did not believe the suspect had "links to any terrorist organisations, or that there are any ongoing public safety issues".