Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abraham Badru was given the National Police Bravery Award in July 2009

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a man who once stopped a girl from being gang-raped.

Abraham Badru was gunned down on Ferncliff Road, Dalston, on 25 March.

The personal trainer, who won a police bravery award in 2009 for preventing the sex attack, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of his killer remains on offer.

The Metropolitan Police said there were still "significant gaps" in Mr Badru's life, despite the force having gone through 200 hours of CCTV footage and followed 600 lines of enquiry.

'Answer in community'

Ch Supt Noel McHugh said there were "at least five" potential witnesses who have not come forward but may have important information.

The force is particularly keen to speak to Mr Badru's former girlfriends and a male cyclist riding a white bike on the night of his killing.

"Someone knows who killed Abraham. I have said the answer lies in the community and I still believe that," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ronke Badru holding her son's Met Police Bravery award

Mr Badru's mother Ronke described him as "a very peaceful man" and "a very respectful boy and loving child".

He had a "zest for life, was passionate about football and fashion and enjoyed travelling, exploring and experiencing different cultures," his family said.