A ban on junk food advertising across London's entire public transport network will be introduced next year.

Under the scheme, posters for food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar will vanish from the Underground, Overground, buses and bus shelters.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he wants to tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity in the capital.

The Advertising Association has said it would have "little impact on the wider societal issues that drive obesity".

The ban will take effect across the Transport for London (TfL) network on 25 February.

Where will the ban apply?

Underground

TfL Rail

Buses

Overground

Docklands Light Railway

TfL-controlled roads (e.g. adverts on roundabouts and bus stops owned by TfL)

River services

Tram

Emirates Air Line

Victoria Coach Station

Dial-a-Ride

Taxi and Private Hire Vehicles

After plans were first announced in May, 82% of 1,500 respondents to an online consultation backed the proposals, City Hall said.

Mr Khan said "tough action" on child obesity was necessary.

"Reducing exposure to junk food advertising has a role to play in this - not just for children, but parents, families and carers who buy food and prepare meals," he said.

The scheme is backed by child health experts including chief medical officer for England Prof Dame Sally Davies who described it as an "important step in the right direction".

