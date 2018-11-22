London

Jay Hughes: Murder arrest over London chicken shop stabbing

  • 22 November 2018
Jay Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Jay Hughes, 15, died from a stab wound to the heart

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing in a chicken shop.

Jay Hughes was found fatally injured at Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.

Jay, who has been described as "loving and thoughtful", died from a stab wound to the heart, post-mortem tests found.

The 21-year-old arrested woman has been bailed pending further inquiries until mid-December, police said.
Image caption Jay Hughes was found with stab wounds at Morley's in Randlesdown Road

