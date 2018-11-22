Jay Hughes: Murder arrest over London chicken shop stabbing
- 22 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing in a chicken shop.
Jay Hughes was found fatally injured at Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.
Jay, who has been described as "loving and thoughtful", died from a stab wound to the heart, post-mortem tests found.
The 21-year-old arrested woman has been bailed pending further inquiries until mid-December, police said.