Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Hughes, 15, died from a stab wound to the heart

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing in a chicken shop.

Jay Hughes was found fatally injured at Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.

Jay, who has been described as "loving and thoughtful", died from a stab wound to the heart, post-mortem tests found.

The 21-year-old arrested woman has been bailed pending further inquiries until mid-December, police said.