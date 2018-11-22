Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police would like to speak with Dannie O'Leary in connection with break-ins at two Hindu temples

Police have released the image of a man wanted in connection with break-ins at two Hindu temples after Diwali.

Religious idols and donations were stolen during the burglaries in Harrow and Brent on 9 and 13 November.

The Met said the timing, proximity of the buildings and method used to enter suggested both raids could be linked.

Officers would like to speak with 24-year-old Dannie O'Leary in connection with the break-ins, and have appealed for information.

An image of a suspect captured on one temples' CCTV system has also been released.

Image copyright Google Image caption Cash and three "beloved" idols were stolen from the temple in Willesden

Idols and charitable donations made during the Diwali celebrations were taken during both raids.

Det Con Pete Wallace said: "We urge anyone who knows of O'Leary's whereabouts to contact police or for O'Leary to hand himself in.

"In the meantime I would urge worshippers to take extra of their places of worship to avoid becoming a victim of crime."