London Hindu temple break-ins suspect named by police
Police have released the image of a man wanted in connection with break-ins at two Hindu temples after Diwali.
Religious idols and donations were stolen during the burglaries in Harrow and Brent on 9 and 13 November.
The Met said the timing, proximity of the buildings and method used to enter suggested both raids could be linked.
Officers would like to speak with 24-year-old Dannie O'Leary in connection with the break-ins, and have appealed for information.
An image of a suspect captured on one temples' CCTV system has also been released.
Idols and charitable donations made during the Diwali celebrations were taken during both raids.
Det Con Pete Wallace said: "We urge anyone who knows of O'Leary's whereabouts to contact police or for O'Leary to hand himself in.
"In the meantime I would urge worshippers to take extra of their places of worship to avoid becoming a victim of crime."