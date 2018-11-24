Police officer stabbed outside London railway station
A police officer has been stabbed outside a train station in East London.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the male officer was approached by a suspect outside Ilford Station and "attacked with a knife".
A man has been arrested following the stabbing, which happened at around 21:45 GMT on Friday.
The officer was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, BTP said.
The stabbing comes amid an increase in violent crime in London, particularly knife crime.
Witnesses described seeing the bloodied officer outside the station which was put on "complete lockdown".
BTP said: "A male officer was approached whilst on duty outside Ilford Station and was attacked with a knife.
"The London Ambulance Service has taken the officer to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.
"A man has been arrested."
Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh recently called for officers to be given greater support, after an incident where an officer was kicked into a road, close to the path of a bus.
He had previously warned of a "breakdown in society" after two officers were attacked as they tried to apprehend a suspect in Hackney.