Man dies after stabbing in east London

A man has died after being stabbed in east London.

The victim was found with stab wounds on Kingsland Road, Hackney, at 06:29 GMT by police.

Believed to be in his mid-twenties, the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Temporary road closures remain in place while police inspect the crime scene. Motorists have been told to avoid the area.

It comes hours after a police officer was stabbed outside a train station in east London.

There have been more than 123 killings in London since 1 January.

The figure - which includes cases of murder and manslaughter - includes 70 fatal stabbings and 14 shootings.