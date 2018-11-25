Woman hurt by collapsing shopfront in east London
- 25 November 2018
A woman was injured when a shopfront collapsed in east London.
Emergency services were called to Gust din Tara Dacilor, a Romanian delicatessen, on Leyton High Road at 21.01 GMT on Saturday.
A woman was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.
Residents from properties above the shop were evacuated and the road was closed. Repair work took place throughout Sunday.