London

Woman hurt by collapsing shopfront in east London

  • 25 November 2018
Fallen brick work Image copyright Vitalie Cantir
Image caption Part of the Gust din Tara Dacilor's shop front collapsed on Saturday

A woman was injured when a shopfront collapsed in east London.

Emergency services were called to Gust din Tara Dacilor, a Romanian delicatessen, on Leyton High Road at 21.01 GMT on Saturday.

A woman was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Residents from properties above the shop were evacuated and the road was closed. Repair work took place throughout Sunday.

Image copyright Vitalie Cantir
Image caption Building work took place on Sunday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites