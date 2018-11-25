Image copyright Vitalie Cantir Image caption Part of the Gust din Tara Dacilor's shop front collapsed on Saturday

A woman was injured when a shopfront collapsed in east London.

Emergency services were called to Gust din Tara Dacilor, a Romanian delicatessen, on Leyton High Road at 21.01 GMT on Saturday.

A woman was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Residents from properties above the shop were evacuated and the road was closed. Repair work took place throughout Sunday.