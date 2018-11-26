Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali was trying to act as a peacemaker when he was attacked

A man who was stabbed to death as he tried to stop a confrontation in east London has been named by police.

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali, 26, was attacked as he tried to defuse a fight outside the Rolling Stock bar in Hackney at about 06:30 GMT on Saturday.

He died from his injuries two hours later and no arrests have been made.

Police are seeking two suspects; one is described as an olive skinned male, aged in his 20s. The other is a white male with ginger hair and a beard.

The first man was described by police as being about 5ft 10ins (1.7m) tall and of stocky build with short dark hair, and the second suspect was described as being about 6ft (1.8m) tall and of heavy build with fair hair and a fluffy beard.

Image copyright @JonaRavelo Image caption Two suspects are wanted by the police

Det Insp Rita Tierney, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a busy and popular area of London. I know that there are people who witnessed the incident or have information concerning the identity of the suspects. I urge those people to call the incident room without delay."

There have been more than 124 killings in London since 1 January.

The figure - which includes cases of murder and manslaughter - includes 70 fatal stabbings and 14 shootings.