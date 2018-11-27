Image copyright Family handout Image caption Khader Saleh, a father of one, was killed at the jail on 31 January

Two prisoners have been cleared of murdering a fellow inmate at Wormwood Scrubs jail in London.

Khader Saleh, 25, was stabbed to death with a makeshift knife in an alleged attempt to teach him a "lesson", the Old Bailey had heard.

Prosecutors alleged Kalifa Dibbassey, 21, and Enton Marku, 20, attacked Mr Saleh in his cell while trying to resolve a dispute on 31 January.

The two men denied murder and were found not guilty by the jury.

Image copyright PA Image caption Wormwood Scrubs in west London has a capacity of 1,279 prisoners

At the opening of the trial, Oliver Glasgow QC alleged Mr Dibbassey had armed himself with a knife and escorted Mr Saleh into his cell while Mr Marku waited outside.

Mr Glasgow claimed Mr Saleh was attacked and stabbed twice once the cell door was closed.

Jurors heard Mr Dibbassey had admitted the killing but had said he acted in self defence.

A third defendant, Ahmed Kayre, 22, who also denied murdering Mr Saleh, was acquitted on the direction of the judge Mr Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith part-way through the trial.

Wormwood Scrubs has an operational capacity of around 1,300 prisoners and at the time of Mr Saleh's death, there were 1,188 inmates.