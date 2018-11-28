Image copyright Met Police Image caption Reece Williams killed Marcel Campbell following an argument inside a van

A man stabbed another man to death in a "savage assault" following an argument inside a van on a north London high street.

Marcel Campbell, 30, from Haringey, died from his wounds after the attack in Upper Street, Islington, on 21 May.

Reece Williams, 22, from Islington, was charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter by a jury at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced in December.

After Williams was arrested, he told police officers he had not intended to kill Marcel and had arranged to meet him to buy drugs, the Metropolitan Police said.

He said he stabbed Mr Campbell in self-defence after Mr Campbell pulled out a knife.

Mr Campbell got out of the van in Upper Street and told a friend he had been stabbed.

Members of the public, paramedics and police officers tried to help Mr Campbell but he died at the scene from multiple wounds.

Image copyright @sam_linnett Image caption Mr Campbell died at the scene in Upper Street, Islington

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "This was a savage assault.

"The real motive behind this attack has never been established but by stabbing Marcel multiple times, Williams has deprived a loving family of their son.

"No length of imprisonment can change what has happened but the family can draw comfort from the fact that justice has been done today."