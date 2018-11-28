London

Man arrested in south London over terror offence

  • 28 November 2018

A man has been arrested in south London on suspicion of a terrorism offence.

The 18-year-old was held by Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act, 2006.

He remains in police custody for questioning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Two properties in south and south-east London are being searched as part of the police's investigation.

