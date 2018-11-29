Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali was trying to act as a peacemaker when he was attacked

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed while trying to defuse a fight.

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali, 26, was attacked outside the Rolling Stock bar in Hackney, east London, on Saturday.

The woman, who has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender, is in custody at a north London police station.

There have been no other arrests and police are still seeking two suspects.

One is described as an "olive-skinned" male, aged in his 20s. He is said to be about 5ft 10ins (1.7m) tall with a stocky build and short dark hair.

The other suspected is described as a white male with ginger hair and a fluffy beard. He is said to be about 6ft (1.8m) and is also described as having a stocky build.

There have been more than 124 killings in London since 1 January. The figure includes 70 stabbings and 14 shootings.