Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police want to speak to two suspects caught on CCTV

Two men are being sought by police after the theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin two days before Armistice Day.

CCTV shows one man asking a hotel receptionist for some paper and another taking the money while staff are distracted.

The theft took place at the Renaissance Hotel near London's Heathrow Airport on the night of 9 November.

Det Con Kris Latham from the Met Police described it as a "despicable act".