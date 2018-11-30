'Despicable' thieves steal poppy tin from London hotel
30 November 2018
Two men are being sought by police after the theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin two days before Armistice Day.
CCTV shows one man asking a hotel receptionist for some paper and another taking the money while staff are distracted.
The theft took place at the Renaissance Hotel near London's Heathrow Airport on the night of 9 November.
Det Con Kris Latham from the Met Police described it as a "despicable act".