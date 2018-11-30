London

'Despicable' thieves steal poppy tin from London hotel

  • 30 November 2018
The suspects Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Police want to speak to two suspects caught on CCTV

Two men are being sought by police after the theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin two days before Armistice Day.

CCTV shows one man asking a hotel receptionist for some paper and another taking the money while staff are distracted.

The theft took place at the Renaissance Hotel near London's Heathrow Airport on the night of 9 November.

Det Con Kris Latham from the Met Police described it as a "despicable act".

