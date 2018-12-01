Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peter Gouldstone was left fighting for his life in hospital

A 98-year-old World War Two veteran who was attacked and robbed in his home has died in hospital.

Peter Gouldstone was found with bruising and a head injury at a house in Evesham Road, in the Bounds Green area of north London, on 6 November.

Mr Gouldstone was left suffering severe injuries including two bleeds to the brain and extensive bruising on his body in the attack, described by police as "brutal and senseless".

He died in the early hours of Friday.

A post-mortem examination will be held later, the Met Police said.

Mr Gouldstone's TV had been taken from his house and there was evidence of a disturbance, detectives said. No one has been arrested so far.

Image copyright PA Image caption The 98-year-old was found seriously injured in his home in Evesham Road

Mr Gouldstone was fighting for his life in hospital for almost four weeks after his son found him beaten and in a "semi-conscious" state.

Simon Gouldstone said his father was house-bound and suffered from a heart condition.

He described him as "a low key, peaceful and supportive sort of person" who lived in "a fairly peaceful neighbourhood".

Det Insp Paul Ridley urged anyone with information about the "despicable" crime to contact police.

"I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road that may have appeared out of place," he said.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information to catch those responsible.