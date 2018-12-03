Image copyright PA Image caption Sadiq Khan said officer numbers could drop to 26,800 if more savings had to be made

Metropolitan Police officer numbers could fall to the lowest level since 2002 unless government funding is increased, London's mayor has claimed.

Sadiq Khan said "updated and detailed" budget calculations had revealed police numbers could drop to 26,800 if the force had to make more savings.

As of April, Scotland Yard had 29,924 police officers, while there were 31,075 in January 2017.

Sajid Javid said the government "will deliver more resources" for police.

The mayor is due to meet the home secretary on Tuesday to discuss the police funding settlement for 2019/20.

Based on the new calculations the force will be required to make a further £335m worth of savings by 2022, according to Sadiq Khan's office.

It said the figures had been reached assuming the mayor increases the policing element of the council tax precept by 5.1%, or £12 per household.

Image copyright PA Image caption The mayor said he was "genuinely concerned about how we keep Londoners safe" if officer numbers fall

Mr Khan said there was "no doubt" that violent crime "has been made far worse by huge government cuts to the police and youth services".

While calling for more funding, the mayor said he was "genuinely concerned about how we keep Londoners safe with officer numbers as low as 26,800".

Speaking on the Today programme, the home secretary said an announcement about funding will be made "in a few days time."

Sajid Javid said following the recent rise in violent crime "more has to be done" and police would be given "more resources".