Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leon Scott attacked his victim with two knives in front of a mother and her young children

A man who stabbed a shop worker about 30 times in a "frenzied" attack has been detained indefinitely.

Leon Scott, 41, launched the attack as his victim chatted to people outside a shop he worked in on Ley Street in Ilford, north London, in November 2017.

The Old Bailey heard Scott walked up to the victim and attacked him with two knives causing nerve damage to his arm.

He was convicted of attempted murder and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Scott, of Drayton Close in Ilford, will be held in a secure facility until he is deemed by the health authorities to be released.

The court heard he had been jailed for 10 years for manslaughter in 1999 after he stabbed a man to death.

'Lost will to live'

In a victim impact statement, the victim of the attack in Ilford said: "I am in so much pain and I can't sleep. I feel down because of my scars and also the pain."

He also said he was depressed and was scared to go out as he did not feel safe in public.

"I think about the incident all the time. I don't feel happy anymore, it feels like I lost everything. I have lost the will to live," he added.

Acting Det Sgt Jeremy Collins said: "This was a frenzied, random attack which was unprovoked and came totally out of the blue.

"The level of violence used was absolutely shocking, and amongst the worst I have seen.

"The scene that unfolded that morning is the stuff of nightmares, and the victim has endured lasting physical injury and psychological trauma as a result."