A man told his daughter he did not want any more children before killing his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors, a court has heard.

Ioan Campeanu, 44, is accused of killing Andra Hilitanu, 28, and their unborn child in their flat in Neasden, north-west London, on 31 May.

The Old Bailey heard the 28-year-old's body was found in the bathroom after Mr Campeanu called 999 and said: "She's dead, I killed her."

He denies murder and child destruction.

Earlier that evening, jurors heard, the Romanian couple's neighbour had complained to their landlord he could hear them fighting.

Miss Hilitanu could be heard screaming, prosecutor Brian O'Neill QC said.

'Relaxed'

Shortly before midnight the defendant phoned his daughter in London to say he had "got rid of her", the court heard.

Mr O'Neill told jurors her father had previously told her he "had not wanted any more children", the court heard.

During the 999 call, the prosecutor said, Campeanu told the call handler he killed his partner with "scissors".

Miss Hilitanu was declared dead at 02:44 BST after she was found with multiple stab wounds.

Mr O'Neill said officers were "struck" by how relaxed the defendant was and he appeared to be "in no rush" as he led them into the flat.

The jury was also told the pair were "heavy abusers of Class A drugs", in particular crack cocaine.

The case continues.