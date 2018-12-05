London

Wimbledon: Man shot during police operation charged

  • 5 December 2018
Haydon's Road, Wimbledon Image copyright @WimbledonMerton
Image caption Brooklyn McFarlane was shot during a police operation in Wimbledon

A man who was shot by officers during a police operation outside a Sainsbury's store has been charged.

Brooklyn McFarlane was injured in Wimbledon, south-west London, on Monday during an operation carried out by the Met Police's Flying Squad.

The 23-year-old was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

A second man, Abdirahman Mohomad Omar, also 23, has been charged with the same offence.

The men, both of Wandsworth, will appear at Kingston Crown Court on 21 December.

