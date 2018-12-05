London

Woman arrested over Newham cashpoint robbery

  • 5 December 2018
Leytonstone Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A woman in her early 40s was hit several times and had her purse stolen in the attack on Leytonstone Road

A woman has been arrested in connection with a cashpoint robbery in east London.

Another woman, in her 40s, was hit several times and had her purse stolen in an attack at about 15:10 GMT on 28 November in Leytonstone Road, Newham.

Scotland Yard said a 28-year-old female was arrested earlier and taken into custody at an east London police station.

Police had previously released footage of the incident as part of an appeal.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites