Woman arrested over Newham cashpoint robbery
- 5 December 2018
A woman has been arrested in connection with a cashpoint robbery in east London.
Another woman, in her 40s, was hit several times and had her purse stolen in an attack at about 15:10 GMT on 28 November in Leytonstone Road, Newham.
Scotland Yard said a 28-year-old female was arrested earlier and taken into custody at an east London police station.
Police had previously released footage of the incident as part of an appeal.