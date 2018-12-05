Image copyright Google Image caption A woman in her early 40s was hit several times and had her purse stolen in the attack on Leytonstone Road

A woman has been arrested in connection with a cashpoint robbery in east London.

Another woman, in her 40s, was hit several times and had her purse stolen in an attack at about 15:10 GMT on 28 November in Leytonstone Road, Newham.

Scotland Yard said a 28-year-old female was arrested earlier and taken into custody at an east London police station.

Police had previously released footage of the incident as part of an appeal.