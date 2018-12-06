Image copyright Julia Quenzler

A suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993 has pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply "huge quantities" of cannabis resin.

Jamie Acourt, 42, had previously denied the change but changed his plea on the second day of his trial at Kingston Crown Court.

Acourt, originally from Eltham, south-east London, was extradited from Spain where he was living until his arrest in May.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Mr Acourt was never convicted of the attack on Stephen Lawrence in 1993 and has always denied any involvement.