Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have released CCTV images of two of three suspects

Images of two suspects have been issued by police after a woman died following a raid at her flat in north London.

Maureen Whale, 77, collapsed while calling police to report the break-in at her home in Bells Hill, Barnet, on Tuesday.

Officers have also released photos of jewellery stolen in other linked break-ins that night on the same road.

Police are asking for anyone who have seen the items to come forward.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Maureen Whale died after collapsing while on the phone to the police

The Met said the police operator alerted paramedics when she heard Ms Whale collapse during her call. She died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police said a third raid took place on nearby Sampson Avenue on the same day.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "I would appeal to any pawnbrokers or indeed any 'handlers' of stolen goods to consider the awful circumstances of what has happened to a wonderful elderly lady and do the right thing and come forward with any information.

"Around £30 worth of Turkish Lira and about £100 of Euros were also stolen from those homes in Bells Hill as well as American dollars from the Sampson Avenue address - if you work in a bureau de change and someone has asked you to change those foreign currencies into sterling in the last few days we also want to hear from you."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Several items of jewellery were taken during three burglaries on the same night

He also appealed to residents who have a CCTV system to come forward. He added: "We are aware of moving CCTV footage circulating online, we are working to enhance that footage and will release publicly as soon as we can, but if you recognise those pictured please get in touch."

The force said the suspects are all described as white men in their 20s. Two broke into Ms Whale's home and third man was keeping a lookout.

The Met said there is so far no evidence to suggest the burglary is linked to the violent break-in at the home of Second World War veteran Peter Gouldstone, about six miles away.