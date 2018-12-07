London

Tottenham house fire leaves one woman dead and another hurt

  • 7 December 2018
St Loys Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The house is on the same road as Tottenham fire station

One woman has died and another is fighting for her life after a house fire in north London.

It took about 25 firefighters more than an hour to control the blaze in an end-of-terrace house in St Loys Road, Tottenham.

Crews from Tottenham fire station - which is on the same road as the house - attended, as well as teams from Stoke Newington.

Police said a woman aged about 70 died shortly after midday.

A Met spokesman said the other woman, believed to be in her 30s, remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

London Fire Brigade said the two women were rescued from the first floor and taken to hospital.

A man who was also in the house at the time left the property himself, the Met added.

London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10:55 GMT to St Loys Road, Tottenham to reports of a fire.

"We sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

"We treated two patients at the scene and took them both to a major trauma centre as a priority."

The cause of the fire, which damaged half of the first floor, is not yet known.

