Image copyright Google Image caption The house is on the same road as Tottenham fire station

One woman has died and another is fighting for her life after a house fire in north London.

It took about 25 firefighters more than an hour to control the blaze in an end-of-terrace house in St Loys Road, Tottenham.

Crews from Tottenham fire station - which is on the same road as the house - attended, as well as teams from Stoke Newington.

Police said a woman aged about 70 died shortly after midday.

A Met spokesman said the other woman, believed to be in her 30s, remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

London Fire Brigade said the two women were rescued from the first floor and taken to hospital.

A man who was also in the house at the time left the property himself, the Met added.

London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10:55 GMT to St Loys Road, Tottenham to reports of a fire.

"We sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

"We treated two patients at the scene and took them both to a major trauma centre as a priority."

The cause of the fire, which damaged half of the first floor, is not yet known.