Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Osman Shidane died from multiple stab wounds three days after he was attacked on 15 May 2018

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for the manslaughter of a man stabbed to death during a suspected drug deal.

Osman Shidane, 20, died in hospital three days after he was attacked on Victoria Road, Ruislip on 15 May.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Shidane died of multiple stab wounds including a four-inch neck puncture.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reason, was jailed for six-and-a-half years at the Old Bailey on Friday. He was acquitted of murder.

On the day of the killing, Mr Shidane had arranged to buy cannabis from the defendant who was 16-years-old at the time, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Osman Shidane died three days after he was attacked on Victoria Road

Police said phone records showed the defendant was regularly dealing drugs and the victim was one of his customers.

CCTV showed them both entering the alleyway in Ruislip after arranging to meet. Both were carrying knives.

A short while later a number of witnesses saw the victim fleeing from the alley pursued by the defendant.

The defendant caught up with Osman and was seen to put him in a headlock before repeatedly striking him, police said.

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: "It was a needless killing and the devastating effects will be felt by his family forever.

"The fact that his killer was only aged 16 at the time he carried out this terrible act makes this crime seem even more awful. As a result of carrying knives a young man has lost his life."