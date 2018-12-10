Image copyright @999London Image caption The house is on the same road as Tottenham fire station

A second woman has died days after a house fire in north London.

It took about 25 firefighters more than an hour to control the blaze in an end-of-terrace house in St Loys Road, Tottenham, which is on the same road as Tottenham fire station.

Police said a woman aged about 70 died shortly after midday on Friday.

London Fire Brigade said a second woman died in hospital on Monday. Police previously said she was believed to be in her 30s.

The Brigade said the two women were rescued from the first floor and taken to hospital.

A man who was also in the house at the time left the property himself, the Met Police added.

The cause of the fire, which damaged half of the first floor, is not yet known.