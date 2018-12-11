Image copyright Delancey Image caption Plans for the development include a new university campus

Plans to bulldoze a shopping centre in Elephant and Castle have received final approval.

The proposals will see the centre demolished, 979 homes built and a new university campus created.

The scheme was approved by the Mayor of London's office at a planning meeting on Monday night.

Patria Román Velázquez, founder of campaign group Latin Elephant, said it was "a sad and grey day for our communities at Elephant and Castle".

The plans were initially approved by Southwark Council amid protests in July but needed the mayor's sign-off.

A mayoral spokesman said City Hall had "secured an unprecedented level of support for traders affected".

However, Jerry Flynn, of campaign group 35%, said: "Traders don't believe they have been consulted enough."

Image caption The plans were approved at a planning meeting on Monday evening

The regeneration proposals include the construction of a new campus at the London College of Communication, more retail space, a 35-storey tower, and a new Tube station entrance.

Of the 979 new homes to be built, 116 will be socially rented properties.

Delancey committed to providing 5% of the new properties in line with "London Living Rent", while a new agreement ensures 10% of the retail space across will be kept "affordable".

It also includes 35% affordable housing and is expected to create 1,230 construction jobs over 10 years, developers said.

Image copyright Delancey Image caption The approved plans include a 35-storey tower and 979 new homes

Campaigner Ms Velázquez said: "Elephant and Castle is home to many BAME groups and an important centre of cultural and economic activity for London's Latin American community.

"This development has never been about bringing benefits to the people of Elephant and Castle."

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: "City Hall has used the planning powers available to their fullest extent to make sure these plans represent a good deal for the local area and, having considered all the evidence available, has decided to approve this application.

"City Hall has secured an unprecedented level of support for traders affected, with their rents now capped below market rates for 15 years, and has got the level of rents in the affordable homes down even further."

A planning application for temporary retail space to be located nearby will be considered by Southwark Council on Wednesday to allow the plan to go ahead.