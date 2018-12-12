London

Teen's murder charge over Bellingham chicken shop stabbing

  • 12 December 2018
Jay Image copyright Met Police
Image caption A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jay Hughes

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing outside a chicken shop.

Jay Hughes was found fatally injured outside Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.

A 17-year-old from Penge, south-east London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday.

He was charged in the early hours of Wednesday and will appear before Redbridge Juvenile Court.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Randlesdown Road

