A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing outside a chicken shop.

Jay Hughes was found fatally injured outside Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.

A 17-year-old from Penge, south-east London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday.

He was charged in the early hours of Wednesday and will appear before Redbridge Juvenile Court.