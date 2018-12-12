Teen's murder charge over Bellingham chicken shop stabbing
- 12 December 2018
A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing outside a chicken shop.
Jay Hughes was found fatally injured outside Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.
A 17-year-old from Penge, south-east London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday.
He was charged in the early hours of Wednesday and will appear before Redbridge Juvenile Court.