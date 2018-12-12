Bakerloo strike action planned for 26 December
Workers on the London Underground are to strike the day after Christmas in a dispute over staffing.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on the Tube's Bakerloo Line will walk out from 05:00 GMT until 23:00 on 26 December.
RMT general secretary Mick Cash said members were angry that staffing levels on the line "had been hacked back to the bone".
A separate 24-hour strike will also go ahead on 13 January from 22:29 GMT
"Previous commitments to ensure safe staffing coverage have been flouted and in order to press the company to address the issues we have no option but to announce a programme of action," Mr Cash said.
"The union remains available for serious and genuine talks."
Transport for London is yet to comment.