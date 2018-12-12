Image copyright PA Image caption RMT general secretary Mick Cash said staffing levels on the Bakerloo Line "had been hacked back to the bone"

Workers on the London Underground are to strike the day after Christmas in a dispute over staffing.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on the Tube's Bakerloo Line will walk out from 05:00 GMT until 23:00 on 26 December.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said members were angry that staffing levels on the line "had been hacked back to the bone".

A separate 24-hour strike will also go ahead on 13 January from 22:29 GMT

"Previous commitments to ensure safe staffing coverage have been flouted and in order to press the company to address the issues we have no option but to announce a programme of action," Mr Cash said.

"The union remains available for serious and genuine talks."

Transport for London is yet to comment.