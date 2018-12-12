Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andrew Adekoya (left) and Ibrahim James were both jailed for manslaughter

Two men have been jailed for beating another man to death with a baseball bat in London.

Jozef Boci, 30, was chased by a group of men following a dispute inside Greenwich's South Pole nightclub on 17 February, the Old Bailey trial heard.

He was attacked and died six days later from his injuries.

Ibrahim James, 21, from Woolwich, was jailed for 22 years and Andrew Adekoya, 22, of Greenwich, jailed for 16 years for Mr Boci's manslaughter.

Police say after the "minor dispute" inside the club, the group of men waited outside for Mr Boci.

Mr Boci, originally from Albania, fled down Greenwich High Road, tripped and was attacked.

Image copyright Daniel Antony Smith Image caption Witnesses described how the victim was attacked, including being struck with a baseball bat

Witnesses described how the victim was attacked, including being struck with a baseball bat, as he lay defenceless on the pavement.

Mr Boci was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness - he died on 23 February, six days after the attack.

Det Ch Insp John Massey said: "The length of these sentences illustrate the savage nature of this attack.

"What started as essentially a trivial incident ended in the murder of an innocent man.

"The ferocity of the attack was shocking and left Jozef with no chance of survival."